IMA Writes to PM Narendra Modi Requesting His Personal Intervention to Ensure 'Optimum Milieu' For Medical Professionals to Work Without Fear:

Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his personal intervention to resolve IMA's pleas & to ensure "optimum milieu" for medical professionals to work without fear pic.twitter.com/tLK0OjhFzE — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)