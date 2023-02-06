In 2014, the length of Gas Pipeline in India was around 14,000 km; now it stands over 22,000 km.



Gas pipeline network in India to reach 35,000 km in next 4-5 years: @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/lzqqKfD4jf— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 6, 2023

