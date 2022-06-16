In view of the heavy rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Meghalaya during the next 5 days, the state government issued a notification stating that all schools will remain closed from June 17 to June 20. "This notification is issued in the interest of the safety of school children and shall come into force with immediate effect till further order." the notification read.

