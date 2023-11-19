Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, November 19, arrived at the Ahmedabad airport to attend the India vs Australia ICC CWC final match. A video of PM Narendra Modi arriving at the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat has also gone viral on social media. The Indian Prime Minister will attend the India versus Australia cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. 'Jeetega INDIA': Congress Reaction to BJP Post Supporting Indian Cricket Team at World Cup Final 2023 Match Leaves Netizens Guessing.

PM Modi Arrives at Ahmedabad Airport

VIDEO | PM Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport. He will shortly be attending the India-Australia cricket World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium.#WorldCup2023Final #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/pmDYzfJevg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 19, 2023

