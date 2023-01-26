New Delhi, January 26: India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today, January 26. As part of celebrations, Republic Day Parade is held at Kartavya Path in Delhi. State-owned public broadcaster Doordarshan National is hosting live streaming of the Republic Day Parade 2023 on its YouTube channel. A special Republic Day 2023 Parade live streaming begins at 9 am. The parade is scheduled to start at 10 am. Scroll down to watch the Republic Day Parade 2023 live streaming on Doordarshan National's YouTube channel. The Republic Day Parade includes march past by contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces, tableaux display by the states and central ministries, cultural performances by children, acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past. Republic Day 2023: From Preamble to Its Adoption, All You Need To Know About the Constitution of India on the Day That Celebrates Its Enactment.

India's Republic Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming:

Republic Day 2023 Parade Live Streaming:

India 74th Republic Day Parade, Flag Unfurling Live Streaming:

