India Adds Over 2 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 1,038 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1.40 Crore-Mark:

India reports 2,00,739 new #COVID19 cases, 93,528 discharges and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,40,74,564 Total recoveries: 1,24,29,564 Active cases: 14,71,877 Death toll: 1,73,123 Total vaccination: 11,44,93,238 pic.twitter.com/B5quloIUjH — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

