India continued to report a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases with 2,57,299 fresh cases and 4,194 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,62,89,290 with 29,23,400 active cases and a total of 2,95,525 deaths so far.

India reports 2,57,299 new #COVID19 cases, 3,57,630 discharges & 4,194 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,62,89,290 Total discharges: 2,30,70,365 Death toll: 2,95,525 Active cases: 29,23,400 Total vaccination: 19,33,72,819 pic.twitter.com/NNm0bCEEdK — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)