The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook Growth Projections on Tuesday said that growth in India is projected at 6.1 percent in 2023. The IMF's World Economic Outlook Growth Projections also said that there will be a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection in India, thus reflecting momentum from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. As per the IMF's World Economic Outlook Growth Projections, the stronger growth is a result of stronger domestic investment. IMF Lifts Growth Forecast, but Economic Challenges Persist.

Growth in India Projected at 6.1%

Growth in India is projected at 6.1 percent in 2023, a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection, reflecting momentum from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of stronger domestic investment: IMF's World Economic… pic.twitter.com/JN9Gf2PXS4 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

