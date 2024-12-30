According to a report, Indian women reportedly own 11 per cent of the world’s gold. A report by the World Gold Council revealed that Indian women collectively own around 24,000 tons of gold. Notably, this accounts for about 11 per cent of the world's total gold reserves in jewellery form. The news was confirmed by a report from the Oxford Gold Group, which said that Indian households hold a total of 11 per cent of the world’s gold. It is said that 11 per cent of the world's gold held by Indian households is more than the combined reserves of the United States, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Switzerland and Germany. The report also revealed that South India alone accounts for 40 per cent of India's total gold reserve. India’s CAD Likely to Exceed 2 Pc of GDP in Q3 FY25 Amid Gold Import Surge: Report.

Indian women now own and hold 11% of the world’s gold, which is MORE than the next top 5 country’s reserves: 🇮🇳 Indian women - 24,000 tonnes 🇺🇸 USA - 8,133 tonnes 🇩🇪 Germany - 3,362 tonnes 🇮🇹 Italy - 2,451 tonnes 🇫🇷 France - 2,436 tonnes 🇷🇺 Russia - 2,298 tonnes pic.twitter.com/El6ZxYsZhX — Pubity (@pubity) December 29, 2024

