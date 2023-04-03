A claim is going viral on social media that states India will be poorer than Bangladesh by 2025 & is no more a developing nation. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that the report published in IMF's latest World Economic Outlook is fake. "India remains a ‘bright spot’ & contribute 15% of global growth in 2023, " said IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Government Offering Free Laptops to All Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim.

India To Become Poorer Than Bangladesh by 2025?

