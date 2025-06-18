At least 110 Indian students, including 90 from Jammu and Kashmir, are set to arrive in Delhi tonight from conflict-hit Iran as part of an evacuation operation launched by the Union government. Video from an airport in Zvartnots International Airport in Armenia showed the students boarding a connecting IndiGo flight, marking a key step in their safe return to India amid escalating tensions in the region. Iran-Israel Conflict: Indian Students Evacuated From Tehran, Some Moved Out of Country Through Border With Armenia, Says MEA.

India Flies Out 90 Kashmiri Students From Conflict-Hit Iran

#WATCH | 90 students from Kashmir Valley are set to arrive in New Delhi tonight from Armenia, amid the evacuation operation facilitated by the Government of India in view of the Israel-Iran conflict. (Visuals from Zvartnots International Airport in Armenia; Source: Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/1H7WuZg5ra — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2025

