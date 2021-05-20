India Records 2.76 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, 3,874 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

India reports 2,76,070 new #COVID19 cases, 3,69,077 discharges & 3,874 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,57,72,400 Total discharges: 2,23,55,440 Death toll: 2,87,122 Active cases: 31,29,878 Total vaccination: 18,70,09,792 pic.twitter.com/ZyTh8pZano — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)