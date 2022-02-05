India reported a single-day rise of 1,27,952 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, registering a decline from Friday’s 1,49,394 new infections. The Union Health Ministry update also said that the country sae 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases now stands at 13,31,648. India’s overall death toll crossed 5 lakh, while the daily positivity rate stood at 7.98%.

See Tweet:

