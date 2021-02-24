India reports 13,742 new #COVID19 cases, 14,037 discharges, and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,10,30,176 Total discharges: 1,07,26,702 Death toll: 1,56,567 Active cases: 1,46,907 Total Vaccination: 1,21,65,598 pic.twitter.com/tAWbwzrJya — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

