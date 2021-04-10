India Reports 1,45,384 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest-Ever Single-Day Surge

India reports 1,45,384 new COVID19 cases, 77,567 discharges, and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,32,05,926 Total recoveries: 1,19,90,859 Active cases: 10,46,631 Death toll: 1,68,436 Total vaccination: 9,80,75,160 pic.twitter.com/ed39ltrY7W — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

