India Reports 1,52,734 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,38,022 Discharges & 3,128 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 1,52,734 new #COVID19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,80,47,534 Total discharges: 2,56,92,342 Death toll: 3,29,100 Active cases: 20,26,092 Total vaccination: 21,31,54,129 pic.twitter.com/FVhbrhYMgY — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)