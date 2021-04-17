India Reports 2,34,692 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,23,354 Discharges & 1,341 Deaths In The Last 24 Hours:

India reports 2,34,692 new #COVID19 cases, 1,23,354 discharges and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,45,26,609 Total recoveries: 1,26,71,220 Active cases: 16,79,740 Death toll: 1,75,649 Total vaccination: 11,99,37,641 pic.twitter.com/9fO6vzFdKK — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)