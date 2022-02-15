India reported 27,409 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 347 people also succumbed to coronavirus during the same period. Over 80,000 COVID-19 patients recovered in a day. The active coronavirus infections dropped to 4,23,127, while daily positivity rate also declined to 2.23 percent.

Tweet By ANI:

