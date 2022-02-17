India reported 30,757 new COVID-19 cases and 541 deaths in the past 24 hours. Over 67,000 patients recovered from coronavirus in a day. Active COVID-19 caseload dropped to 3,32,918. Currently the country's daily positivity rate is at 2.61 percent.

Tweet By ANI:

