India Reports 3,48,421 New COVID-19 Cases, 4,205 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 3,48,421 new #COVID19 cases, 3,55,338 discharges and 4205 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,33,40,938 Total discharges: 1,93,82,642 Death toll: 2,54,197 Active cases: 37,04,099 Total vaccination: 17,52,35,991 pic.twitter.com/fMKoTwf0kk — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

