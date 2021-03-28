India Reports 62,714 New COVID-19 Cases, 312 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 62,714 new #COVID19 cases, 28,739 discharges, and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,19,71,624 Total recoveries: 1,13,23762 Active cases: 4,86,310 Death toll: 1,61,552 Total vaccination: 6,02,69,782 pic.twitter.com/RWD288fXEz — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

