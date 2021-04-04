India recorded 93,249 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far. With the latest surge, the total tally to 1,24,85,509 on Sunday. With 513 deaths, the death toll in India surged to 1,64,623.

