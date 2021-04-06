India reports 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, 50,143 discharges, and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in India now stand at 1,26,86,049 while the total recoveries have mounted to 1,17,32,279. The active cases in the state are 7,88,223 while the death toll has mounted to 1,65,547.

India reports 96,982 new #COVID19 cases, 50,143 discharges, and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,26,86,049 Total recoveries: 1,17,32,279 Active cases: 7,88,223 Death toll: 1,65,547 Total vaccination: 8,31,10,926 pic.twitter.com/MSIgBZinLC — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)