India witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases by reporting 2,81,386 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 patients who recovered during the past 24 hours, outnumbered the daily coronavirus count. On Monday, India reported 3,78,741 discharges. Meanwhile, 4,106 new fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 2,74,390.

India reports 2,81,386 new #COVID19 cases, 3,78,741 discharges and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,49,65,463 Total discharges: 2,11,74,076 Death toll: 2,74,390 Active cases: 35,16,997 Total vaccination: 18,29,26,460 pic.twitter.com/RJCDwbzyha — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

