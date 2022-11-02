On Wednesday, India successfully conducted the maiden Flight Test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket. The maiden flight test was conducted from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. According to reports, the flight test was carried out with participation of all BMD weapon system elements. 'Kejriwal Massage Centre' Posters Turn Up Outside Tihar Jail After Reports of Jailed Minister Satyendar Jain Getting VIP Treatment Surfaced, BJP Takes Dig (Video).

Maiden Flight Test Was Conducted From APJ Abdul Kalam Island

India today successfully conducted maiden Flight Test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. Flight test was carried out with participation of all BMD weapon system elements. pic.twitter.com/itbRtrsBBp — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)