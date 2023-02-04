The Indian Army has announced major changes in the Agniveer recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme for candidates wishing to join the force. Aspirants will now have to first appear for an online common entrance examination (CEE), followed by physical fitness and medical tests. Earlier, the recruitment process for Agniveers followed a different order. The candidates had to first undergo the physical fitness test, which was followed by their medical tests. They had to qualify the CEE as the last step. IAF Agniveer Result for Agniveervayu 01/2022 Batch Declared at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

Agniveer Recruitment Process Changed:

Indian Army announces a change in the recruitment process for Agniveers with introduction of an online Common Entrance Exam for all candidates at nominated centres followed by physical fitness&medical test for qualified candidates. The first online CEE is scheduled in April 2023. pic.twitter.com/IQ0eY8I3b6 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

