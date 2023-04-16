A possible tragedy was averted after an Army canine named Alvin detected an anti-personnel mine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday. Canine Alvin, along with its handler, showed high standards of training and skills and detected the anti-personnel mine, which had drifted near a track along the LoC fence in the Manjakote sector. Indian Army Dog ZOOM, Who Died During Anti-Terror Operation in Anantnag, Posthumously Awarded Mention-in-Despatches Gallantry Award on Eve of Republic Day 2023.

Indian Army Dog Alvin Shows High Standards of Training:

Army Canine Alvin along with his handler showing high standards of training & skills detected an anti-personnel mine, which had drifted near a track along the Line of Control fence preventing causalities to human life: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/iMhZE97dqU — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

