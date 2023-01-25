Indian Army Dog 'ZOOM' of the 28 Army Dog Unit was posthumously awarded the Mention-in-Despatches gallantry award on the eve of Republic Day 2023. Zoom died after sustaining two gunshot injuries in an anti-terror operation in Tangpawa in Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir on October 9, 2022. Zoom was a part of a combat team and was stationed in Kashmir's Anantnag region when he got injured. Brigadier Sanjay Mishra, Who Conducted Cataract Operation on President Droupadi Murmu, Awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal on Eve of Republic Day 2023.

Indian Army Dog ZOOM Posthumously Awarded Mention-in-Despatches Gallantry Award:

