Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon gave a rather stringent response to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif after Pakistan lost World T20 2022 Final to England. Dhillon's response came after Sharif took a dig at India after the latter's exit from the ICC event. Indian Army veteran tweeted "93000/0 still remains unbeaten. Jai Hind." To put it into context, After the 1971 war, some 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Armed Forces and were taken as POWs. Disappointed Pakistani Fan Meme 2.0 Spotted During England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Game, ICC Shares Funny Video.

Army Veteran KJS Dhillon Takes Dig at Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif:

93000/0 still remains unbeaten Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/A7lElQkXpT — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) November 13, 2022

