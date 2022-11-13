So near yet so far for the Pakistan cricket team and their die-hard supporters. Yes, Pakistan lost the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 trophy to England on Sunday. England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets with 6 balls to spare at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, a new meme legend from Pakistan was spotted, rightly dubbed as the new face of the popular 'Disappointed Pakistani Fan.' You remember Sarim Akhtar, the guy who went crazy viral and eventually a meme lord for expressing his disappointment with the Pakistan team during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Three years later, 'Disappointed Pakistani Fan' 2.0 was spotted during England vs Pakistan game. ICC shared a video drawing comparisons between the two fans.

Meet Disappointed Pakistani Fan Meme 2.0!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

