Indian men's and women's hockey team received a warm welcome at the Bengaluru airport before departing to Tokyo for Olympics 2020.

Indian hockey team before leaving from Bangalore. Airport officials greeted the team.#Cheer4India #OlympicsKiAasha pic.twitter.com/7HCNH6kSOx — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)