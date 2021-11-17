Resting facilities for passengers available at Mumbai Central Railway Station. Pod rooms has several small bed-sized capsules and provides affordable overnight accommodation.

The first pod hotel on the Indian Railways was inaugurated virtually on Wednesday by Union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve from the Churchgate station in south Mumbai.

See Pics:

Travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour, POD rooms at Mumbai Central station are here to make your journey comfortable and easy. pic.twitter.com/7yfbSfeZ9g — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 17, 2021

Watch Video Pod Concept Rooms:

