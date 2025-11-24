An IndiGo flight 6E 5032 carrying 186 passengers from Mumbai was damaged after being struck by a bird on the runway of Jolly Grant Airport near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The incident occurred at around 6:45 pm on Sunday, November 23, when IndiGo flight IGO 5032 had just landed. Fortunately, all 186 passengers on board were reported safe. "Caused due to bird hit, a maintenance requirement was noticed on IndiGo flight 6E 5032, operating from Mumbai to Dehradun on 23 November 2025. The aircraft was subsequently grounded and an alternative flight was arranged to operate the sector. Refreshment boxes and dinner were provided to all the passengers," an IndiGo Spokesperson told ANI. ‘Fuel Mayday’ Call: Indigo Flight 6E-6764 With 168 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing at Bengaluru International Airport Due to Low Fuel Levels.

IndiGo Flight 6E 5032 Grounded After Bird Hit

An IndiGo Spokesperson says, "Caused due to bird hit, a maintenance requirement was noticed on IndiGo flight 6E 5032, operating from Mumbai to Dehradun on 23 November 2025. The aircraft was subsequently grounded and an alternative flight was arranged to operate the sector.… — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

