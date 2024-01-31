Passengers of the Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight staged a protest against the airline following the cancellation of their flight. The flight, which was scheduled to depart from Terminal 2 of Delhi airport, was abruptly cancelled, leading to an outcry from the passengers. They raised slogans expressing their dissatisfaction with the airline’s handling of the situation. Video shared by ANI shows passengers raising slogans like ‘IndiGo Haay Haay’ and ‘Band kro, band kro’. Indigo Grounds Pilots After They Take Off Delhi-Baku Flight Without ATC Clearance; DGCA Investigation On.

IndiGo Passengers Raise Slogans

#WATCH | Passengers of Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight raise slogans and protest against the airline after it cancels the flight originating from Terminal 2 of Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/L8Nj1cW4Vq — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)