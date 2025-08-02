IndiGo has barred a male passenger from flying after he was caught on video slapping a co-flyer during flight 6E-138 from Mumbai to Kolkata on August 1, 2025. The victim Hussain (Hossain) Ahmed Majumdar had suffered a panic attack during taxiing and was walking in the aisle, pleading to get off. As he passed one seat, another passenger—identified as Hafijul Rahaman—slapped him without provocation. The cabin crew and fellow passengers intervened, calming the victim and ensuring the flight continued without further disruption. Upon landing in Kolkata, the airline handed over Rahaman to police and initiated legal proceedings. IndiGo formally reported the case to authorities and invoked a temporary flight ban pending a review under India’s no-fly list protocol. The final decision will be made after a regulatory inquiry. IndiGo Slap-Gate: Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, Slapped by Fellow Flyer During Mid-Air Panic Attack on Mumbai-Kolkata Flight 6E138, Goes Missing, Claims Family.

IndiGo Bars Passenger From Its Flights for Slapping Co-Flyer

At IndiGo, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our foremost priority. Following due diligence, the incident involving an unruly customer has been formally reported to the relevant authorities for necessary action. In line with our commitment to discourage… https://t.co/38Wv5Rd6fd — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 2, 2025

Video of the Incident

ऐसे कब तक मार खाते रहेंगे आप? IndiGo फ्लाइट की यह घटना अत्यंत शर्मनाक है। यदि इस तरह की मानसिकता पर समय रहते कार्रवाई नहीं हुई, तो यह समाज के लिए गंभीर खतरा बन सकती है। पूरे देश में इस्लामोफोबिया की बढ़ती प्रवृत्ति चिंता का विषय है। pic.twitter.com/xkvYiS5mdU — Pooja Mathur (@PoojaMathur01) August 1, 2025

