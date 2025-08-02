The family of a 32-year-old man from Assam’s Cachar district, identified as Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, has claimed that he has gone missing under mysterious circumstances after being slapped by a co-passenger during a reported panic attack on IndiGo flight 6E-2387 from Mumbai to Kolkata. A viral video of the incident shows Hussain being escorted by cabin crew when a fellow passenger, later identified as Hafijul Rahaman, suddenly struck him. The attacker was detained upon landing in Kolkata but later released. Hussain, who was en route to Silchar, never boarded his connecting flight, and his family, who were waiting at the airport, say they’ve received no updates on his whereabouts. His phone remains switched off, and the family identified him only after seeing the viral clip. IndiGo Mumbai-Kolkata Flight 6E138 Passenger, Purportedly Having Panic Attack, Slapped by Fellow Flyer on Plane; Video Goes Viral.

IndiGo Slap Incident Victim Hussain Ahmed Majumdar Goes Missing, Claims Family

इंडिगो की फ्लाइट में यात्री को थप्पड़ मारने के मामले में नया मोड़ आया है. फ्लाइट में जिस व्यक्ति को थप्पड़ मारा गया उसका नाम हुसैन अहमद मजूमदार और वह असम का रहने वाला है. परिवार ने दावा किया है कि हुसैन अहमद लापता हो गया है. परिवार ने बताया कि हुसैन मुंबई में काम करता है और मुंबई… pic.twitter.com/KtvOt07sJY — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) August 2, 2025

