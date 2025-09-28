A tense situation unfolded in Indore’s Khajrana area when a man tried to enter a Garba pandal under suspicious circumstances. Bajrang Dal workers stopped him after noticing unusual behavior. On questioning, he identified himself as “Rahul,” but his ID revealed his real name as Mohammad Hamid Raza. Considering the false identity serious, police were informed immediately. Khajrana police reached the spot, detained him, and later confirmed that Raza is originally from Bihar and currently lives in Indore’s Vijay Nagar area, working at a private company. An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 319, and he is being questioned about his motive behind concealing his identity. The incident sparked anger among locals, while police assured a fair investigation and strict action if wrongdoing is proven. NRI Couple Kiss at Vadodara United Way Garba for Social Media Reel; Apologise After Viral Video Sparks Outrage.

Indore Pandal Incident: Man Using Fake Name ‘Rahul’ Detained

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)