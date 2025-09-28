Vadodara witnessed a controversy during the United Way Garba when a video of an NRI couple kissing in front of the goddess’s pandal for social media reel went viral, drawing sharp criticism from religious groups, participants, and social media users. The incident occurred during the sacred Navratri festival, prompting outrage over the perceived disrespect. United Way of Baroda President Tarak Patel urged attendees to maintain decorum, stressing that Garba is a sacred space and couples must behave appropriately. Sources said police were involved, and strict instructions may be issued to organisers to prevent similar incidents. The couple, Australian nationals of Indian origin, were called to the police station and issued a written apology for their actions, acknowledging the offense caused to participants and the wider community. Mumbai Garba Night Brawl: 19-Year-Old Beaten by Group at Navratri Dandiya Event at Goregaon’s NESCO Compound (Watch Video).

NRI Couple Kiss at Vadodara Garba Sparks Viral Outrage

The NRI couple has issued a formal apology after their kssing video at a Garba event in Vadodara went viral. The couple were called to the police station after the United Way Garba event. They are Australian nationals of Indian origin. They issued a written apology. pic.twitter.com/0dsOk0jWD9 — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) September 28, 2025

