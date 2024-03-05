A man from Indore, who underwent gender change surgery, allegedly set ablaze the car of his lover from Kanpur after a failed promise of marriage on Tuesday, March 5. The victim, who met the accused, Vaibhav Shukla, on social media, fell in love and was promised marriage post-gender reassignment surgery. However, after the surgery, Shukla reneged on his promise, leading to a dispute. Reportedly, the victim, regretting trusting Shukla, lodged a complaint at the Vijay Nagar police station in Indore, citing financial investment in the surgery. A case has been registered against Shukla under IPC sections 377 and 506, with efforts underway to apprehend him. Indore: Man Undergoes Sex Change Surgery Under False Pretext of Marriage, Partner Booked.

Indore Man Sets Lover's Car Ablaze

