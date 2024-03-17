In a significant maritime operation, INS Kolkata successfully cornered and coerced a group of 35 pirates to surrender within a span of 40 hours. The operation also ensured the safe evacuation of 17 crew members from the pirate vessel on the evening of March 16, 2024, without any injuries. The interception of the pirate ship, named Ruen, was carried out approximately 1400 nautical miles (2600km) from the Indian Coast. INS Kolkata managed to halt the pirate ship through a series of calibrated actions. These actions were further bolstered by the support from INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft (HALE RPA), P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS - PRAHARs, which were air-dropped by a C-17 aircraft. Following the operation, the vessel was thoroughly inspected and sanitised to check for the presence of illegal arms, ammunition, and contraband. Indian Navy Marine Commandos Carrying Out Major Operation To Rescue Crew of Merchant Vessel MV Ruen From Pirates, Says Navy Officials.

INS Kolkata Successfully Thwarts Pirate Attack

In the operation, Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft had picked up Marine Commandos in large numbers from an air base on the west coast of India and then airdropped them in the Arabian Sea near the hijacked vessel around 2600 Km away from Indian shores. Special… — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

