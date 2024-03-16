The Indian Navy officials on Saturday, March 16, said that navy commandos were conducting a major operation to rescue crew members of the Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel MV Ruen from pirates. According to reports, the Indian Navy had intercepted the hijacked cargo ship MV Ruen earlier in the morning. It was allegedly being used as a base by Somali pirates for conducting raids on other vessels. The Indian Naval warship was fired upon when it intercepted the hijacked ex-Malta-flagged tanker Ruen, which was reported to have sailed out from Somalian waters. Indian Navy Thwarts Somali Pirates From Using Ex-MV Ruen For Acts of Piracy (Watch Video).

Operations Underway To Rescue Crew of MV Ruen: