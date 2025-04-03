‘Insta Queen’ Punjab Constable Amandeep Kaur Arrested With Heroin in Bathinda, Dismissed From Service (Watch Video)

Amandeep Kaur, a Punjab Police constable dubbed the ‘Insta Queen’, has been arrested after 17.71 gm of heroin was recovered from her car. Acting on a tip-off, Bathinda police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force stopped her Thar and found the drugs.

‘Insta Queen’ Punjab Constable Amandeep Kaur Arrested With Heroin in Bathinda, Dismissed From Service (Watch Video)
Amandeep Kaur (Photo Credits: X/@sachinguptaup)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 03, 2025 11:50 PM IST

Amandeep Kaur, a Punjab Police constable dubbed the ‘Insta Queen’, has been arrested after 17.71 gm of heroin was recovered from her car. Acting on a tip-off, Bathinda police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force stopped her Thar and found the drugs. Though her dope test was negative, she was remanded for a day. Kaur, posted in Mansa but temporarily attached to Bathinda Police Lines, has been dismissed from service by Mansa SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena. Authorities are now investigating her assets and possible associates. A local woman has alleged that Kaur had been involved in drug dealing for a long time and made significant money illegally. She also accused Kaur of having an affair with her husband. Reels Craze Lands Bihar Cop in Trouble: Female Sub-Inspector Suspended for Making Social Media Reels In Uniform During Duty Hours in East Champaran (Watch Video).

Punjab Constable Dismissed From Service

Tags:
Amandeep Kaur Bathinda Insta Queen Punjab viral
