‘Insta Queen’ Punjab Constable Amandeep Kaur Arrested With Heroin in Bathinda, Dismissed From Service (Watch Video)

Amandeep Kaur, a Punjab Police constable dubbed the ‘Insta Queen’, has been arrested after 17.71 gm of heroin was recovered from her car. Acting on a tip-off, Bathinda police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force stopped her Thar and found the drugs. Though her dope test was negative, she was remanded for a day. Kaur, posted in Mansa but temporarily attached to Bathinda Police Lines, has been dismissed from service by Mansa SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena. Authorities are now investigating her assets and possible associates. A local woman has alleged that Kaur had been involved in drug dealing for a long time and made significant money illegally. She also accused Kaur of having an affair with her husband. Reels Craze Lands Bihar Cop in Trouble: Female Sub-Inspector Suspended for Making Social Media Reels In Uniform During Duty Hours in East Champaran (Watch Video).

Punjab Constable Dismissed From Service

पंजाब पुलिस की कांस्टेबल अमनदीप कौर बर्खास्त !! बठिंडा पुलिस ने कल ही इस कांस्टेबल को 17.71 ग्राम हीरोइन सहित पकड़ा था, जब वो थार से इसे हरियाणा सप्लाई करने जा रही थी। pic.twitter.com/JAzjjFasCU — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 3, 2025

