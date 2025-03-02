Priyanka Gupta, a female sub-inspector posted at Paharpur police station in East Champaran, has been suspended for making Instagram reels in uniform while on duty. Several of her videos, where she is seen lip-syncing and posing to Bollywood songs in uniform, have gone viral on social media. The incident has sparked controversy, raising concerns about police discipline and professionalism. The Bihar Police Headquarters has strict rules prohibiting the use of mobile phones during duty and creating social media content in uniform. Previously, two women constables from Bodh Gaya were also suspended for similar actions. SP Swarn Prabhat has assured an investigation and strict action against those violating these guidelines. The incident has once again highlighted the growing trend of social media addiction among professionals, raising questions about the balance between personal interests and professional responsibilities in the police force. Reel-Making Goes Horribly Wrong: Viral Video Shows People Being Run Over by Speeding Car While Making Reels on Road.

Reels Craze Lands Bihar Cop in Trouble

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)