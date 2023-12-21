In a heartwarming and distinctive act, a man from Kashmir adorned a life-size cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a traditional Kashmiri “pheran” on the occasion of International Pheran Day 2023, which fell on December 21. The man’s affectionate gesture didn’t stop there—he tenderly kissed the cut-out and immortalized the moment by posing for a photograph. The video of the man kissing the Prime Minister’s statue has surfaced on social media and is going viral. PM Narendra Modi Stops His Convoy to Give Way to Ambulance During Roadshow in Varanasi, Video Surfaces.

Kashmiri Man Kisses PM Narendra Modi’s Statue

