Speaking in Delhi, international tunnelling expert Professor Arnold Dix acknowledged the epic dimension of the Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse rescue mission, stating, "It is a Himalayan mountain; it doesn't get any bigger than that." Highlighting the spiritual purpose of the tunnel, Dix stated, "Before I arrived here, I knew this region was a very sacred area for Hindu people. Also, I knew the purpose of this tunnel was to allow pilgrims to go between sacred temples." Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: NDRF Personnel Celebrate by Cutting Cake After Rescuing 41 Trapped Workers From Silkyara Tunnel (Watch Video).

International Tunnelling Expert Arnold Dix

