On Tuesday, the internet and mobile data services were restored in Manipur with immediate effect. Section 144 was imposed and mobile internet services were suspended for 5 days after a vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 youths in Phougakchao Ikhai on August 6 which led to a law and order situation in the state.

Check tweet:

Internet & mobile data services restored in #Manipur with immediate effect. A vehicle was set ablaze by 3-4 youths in Phougakchao Ikhai on August 6 which led to law and order situation in the state. pic.twitter.com/QsRHaWIyNf — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)