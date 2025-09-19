iPhone 17 mania took a violent turn in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Friday morning as a fight broke out among shoppers vying to grab the newly launched device. A video shared by PTI shows dozens of men crammed together outside the Apple store, hitting and shoving one another. In the chaos, a man in a red shirt was dragged out by security personnel after attempting to strike a guard, while another shopper checked on the guard’s safety. Soon after, another man in a black-and-white shirt was restrained and pushed away by an armed guard in combat gear. Despite the scuffle, sales of Apple’s iPhone 17 series continued, with massive crowds and long queues reported across flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi. iPhone 17 Sale in India: Apple Store in Mumbai, Delhi See Long Queues of Customers as iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Sale Begins (Watch Videos).

iPhone 17 Sale Day Turns Ugly in Mumbai

VIDEO | iPhone 17 series launch: A scuffle broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre, Mumbai, prompting security personnel to intervene. Large crowds had gathered as people waited eagerly for the iPhone 17 pre-booking.#iPhone17… pic.twitter.com/cskTiCB7yi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

