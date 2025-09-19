Apple’s iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India today, triggering massive crowds and long queues at stores in Delhi and Mumbai. At Saket Mall in southeast Delhi, enthusiastic fans began lining up from early morning, eager to be among the first buyers. Mumbai’s flagship Apple store in BKC witnessed similar excitement, with heavy footfall and buzzing activity. The new iPhone 17 series features Apple’s latest silicon chip and runs on iOS 26, supporting the company’s new Apple Intelligence AI features. The launch highlights Apple’s growing presence in India, turning its stores into hubs of frenzy and fanfare as tech enthusiasts rush to get their hands on the latest devices. iPhone 17 Sale Begins: People Queue in Large Numbers Outside Apple Store in Mumbai’s BKC (Watch Video).

iPhone 17 Sale Begins in India

Delhi, Mumbai See Massive Queues Outside Apple Stores

 

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:4

TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

