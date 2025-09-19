Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi See Long Queues as iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max Go on Sale (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Apple’s iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India today, triggering massive crowds and long queues at stores in Delhi and Mumbai. At Saket Mall in southeast Delhi, enthusiastic fans began lining up from early morning, eager to be among the first buyers. Mumbai’s flagship Apple store in BKC witnessed similar excitement, with heavy footfall and buzzing activity. The new iPhone 17 series features Apple’s latest silicon chip and runs on iOS 26, supporting the company’s new Apple Intelligence AI features. The launch highlights Apple’s growing presence in India, turning its stores into hubs of frenzy and fanfare as tech enthusiasts rush to get their hands on the latest devices. iPhone 17 Sale Begins: People Queue in Large Numbers Outside Apple Store in Mumbai’s BKC (Watch Video).

iPhone 17 Sale Begins in India

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Apple begins its iPhone 17 series sale in India; a large number of people throng the company's store in Mumbai's BKC pic.twitter.com/8XXm0lk445 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

Delhi, Mumbai See Massive Queues Outside Apple Stores

#WATCH | Mumbai | A customer, Amaan Memon, says, "I am very excited for the iPhone 17 Pro Max series. This time, Apple has a new design. It features the A19 Bionic chip, so the gaming experience will be enhanced. I have been waiting for this colour for the last 6 months, when I… https://t.co/NnweXyMyKN pic.twitter.com/GL5kS7OHJb — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: A customer says, "This time, the design has changed. I had the 15 Pro Max last time, and it seemed like a pretty good upgrade compared to that. The camera is much upgraded, and the processor has changed. The battery has also increased a bit, so that's why I felt… https://t.co/XaIIIneYBE pic.twitter.com/RIqND5uYZH — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

