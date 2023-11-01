The Israel Embassy in New Delhi has put up posters of the Israeli citizens who were kidnapped by Hamas militants following the October 7 attack. News agency ANI shared photos of the Embassy of Israel in India on X, formerly Twitter. According to the latest updates, more than 1400 People have been killed in Israel. On Wednesday, Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 8,796 people have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel-Hamas War: Nations Supporting Israel Including India Face Notable Unstick in Hacking Activities and Cyberattacks.

Israel Embassy in New Delhi

