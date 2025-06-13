Amid the ongoing war-like situation between Israel and Iran, the Indian Embassy in Iran has issued an advisory and asked Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Iran said, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements." The Indian Embassy also asked Indians to follow the Embassy’s social Media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities." This comes after Israeli forces attacked nuclear sites and scientists in Iran, with explosions heard in parts of Tehran. Hossein Salami Dies: Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Dead as Israel Bombs IRGC Headquarters in Tehran.

Avoid All Unnecessary Movements and Follow the Embassy's Social Media Accounts

⚠️ADVISORY In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) June 13, 2025

